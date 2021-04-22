Political parties direct cadres to be health volunteers in Covid times

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) With the surge in Covid infections and the daily cases in the state touching around 11,500 the political parties have called upon their cadres to become health volunteers. While the BJP has a miniscule presence in Tamil Nadu, the RSS has a strong cadre and has deputed them to create awareness among the public and in emergency situations to transport patients to the hospitals and even the bodies to the crematoriums.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Tamil Nadu state secretary of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the think tank of the RSS, while speaking to IANS said "We have always been in the forefront in service and our cadres in every emergency situation are for the people round the clock. We are taking all precautions in maintaining Covid protocols and are ready for service."

The mainstream political parties of Tamil Nadu, the DMK and the AIADMK have directed their cadres to be available to the public during tough times. The DMK has opened a 24-hour helpline to take note of the people's issues and then depute medical professionals to the areas that need attention.

The helpline is supporting people to get connected with doctors and providing replies to the queries regarding the health conditions and the ways to be on guard against the disease. While the state health department is providing round the clock service regarding Covid information, the DMK helpline is also flooded with calls from the public.

The AIADMK is coordinating closely with the health department and the respective civic bodies and reaching out to people who are in need of assistance. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is in charge of the AIADMK team which is handling the Covid emergency with doctors and other medical professionals heading the team.

Superstar-turned-political leader Kamal Haasan has called upon his cadres to be active in the field and to be always supportive of the people in the trying time of Covid. In a social media appeal to the general public, the South Indian superstar called upon the people to wear masks and to keep social distancing from one another and to totally reduce social gatherings.

The Indian Union Muslim League has also called upon its cadres in their strongholds to volunteer to create awareness as well as to directly extend support to those in need. Party national president Kader Mohideen while speaking to IANS said, "We have directed our party cadres to be supportive of those in need and to provide direct help to those suffering from the disease by providing food and other essentials."

DMK cadres have also started distributing food packets among the guest workers in Coimbatore after several industrial units shut shop.

K Thamarakannu, DMK leader from Coimbatore South while speaking to IANS said, "We are distributing food packets and packaged drinking water among the guest workers who are in large numbers."

