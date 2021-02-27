Political posters removed in Guwahati as Model Code of Conduct comes into force

The state administration started the process for the removal of political posters from public properties and government establishments immediately after the Election Commission of India announced the dates of elections in four states--Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with Puducherry."As soon as Election Commission notified the dates for polls today, the model code of conduct came into effect. We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places and government buildings," said Lakshya Jyoti Das, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kamrup-Metro, Assam.Model Code of Conduct comes into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.The term of the 14th legislative assembly of Assam is up to 31 May 2021. The Assembly elections for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. In 2016 Assembly polls were held in two phases.A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will elect the candidates in Assam for the 15th legislative assembly of Assam. Of the 126 seats, the number of reserved seats for SCs is eight and for STs it is 16. The number of polling booths in Assam has been increased from 24,890 to 33,530, an increase of 35.71 per cent.Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to polls on April 6." (ANI)