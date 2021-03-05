Political storm after Bihar Minister's brother inaugurates govt event

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Opposition leaders created a furore in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday after Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Sahani participated in a government programme at Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district and handed over the keys of vehicles under a state government scheme to the beneficiaries.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Virendra slammed Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahani, who had sent his brother on his behalf for attending a government programme and demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar take cognizance of the matter. The opposition created a ruckus over this issue in the Assembly.

Nitish Kumar was himself surprised after this matter came to light and termed it a serious issue. How can it happen that a minister's brother inaugurates a government programme? The Chief Minister said a report has been sought in the matter and assured that action would be taken against whosoever is found guilty.

A vehicle distribution function was organised for the fishermen community belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and 'Ati-Pichhda' (Extremely Backward) Castes under the 'Fish Marketing Scheme' launched by the Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources at Akshayawat Rai Stadium in Hajipur.

The banner at the venue displayed the name of the Bihar Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani who was to inaugurate the function but was instead replaced by his brother Santosh Sahani.

Santosh Sahani not only inaugurated the event in the presence of government officials but also distributed vehicles to the beneficiaries. Asked by the media about it, he said due to the Bihar minister's busy schedule he was present here as his representative.

No statement has been issued by Mukesh Sahani so far but there was a lot of uproar in the Assembly over this matter.

