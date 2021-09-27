Political tourism has started in Goa ahead of 2022 polls: Sawant

Panaji, Sep 27 (IANS) With the Assembly polls scheduled a few months away, Goa is promoting "political tourism" Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on the occasion of 'World Tourism Day', while taking a dig at opposition political parties, especially the Trinamool Congress, which has announced its re-entry into state politics.

"We are promoting medical tourism, spiritual tourism, we are promoting hinterland tourism and political tourism. I feel it has started in Goa. Elections are close. I welcome all kinds of tourism, so that all my Goan brothers and sisters have access to a new business in Goa. Tourist business should increase in Goa," Sawant told a function in the North Goa district.

Sawant's comment comes at a time when Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O'Brien and Prasun Banerjee are already in the state to meet a cross section of people over the possibility of joining the West Bengal-based party. Among the big names who are linked to join the Trinamool are former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro.

Goa is scheduled to go to polls in early 2022. The state is one of the top beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country.

--IANS

maya/dpb