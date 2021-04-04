Politician in day & a weaver in night: Kerala candidate's toil

Subramani after his day's campaign enters a weaving unit in the night shift and earns Rs 500 per day. This money is used for his living as well as campaign expenses for the next day.

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) The CPI-ML candidate S. Subramani from the Kumarapalyalm Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu campaigns during the day time and at night turns a weaver for his living and to fund his own election campaign.

The CPI-ML candidate is of the opinion that the AIADMK government at the state and the BJP government at the centre has not done anything for the weavers and workers. He is also the Namakkal district secretary of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions and he wants the government to provide free homes to people in the handloom, construction and other unorganized sectors.

Subramani while speaking to IANS said, "Kumarapalayam is notorious for Kidney rackets and surrogacy scams, and I will put an end to all this once I am elected from here. The party has already appealed to the Central government to include Kumarapalayam in the Smart City project but nothing happened. If elected, I promise to include Kumarapalayam in the Smart City project".

The CPI-ML leader also appealed to the people of Kumarapalayam, a textile town to vote for him instead of big parties like the AIADMK and DMK. Subramanai while speaking to IANS said, "I will be always with the people of Kumarapalayam and will be the people's voice of this constituency."

The CPI-ML has already demanded the government to fix a monthly salary of Rs 26,000 for workers from unorganized sectors and a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 per month for aged and retired workers.

--IANS

aal/dpb