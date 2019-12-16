Politicians make beeline to Delhi PHQ as protest continues

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The massive gathering of student protesters at the Delhi Police headquarters is beginning to attract opposition politicians of various hues to raise their voice against the police crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday evening.

For some time, the sight of some protesters standing on barricades didn't actually looks like students as it was very to differentiate between the students and common people.

There was dismay writ large on the faces of many student protesters who were feeling that the politicians have hijacked their rightful place.

Meanwhile, political parties and politicians alike are losing no time tweeting their opinions on the student unrest. Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha tweeted, "This is the 1974 moment of Modi sarkar. The beginning of the end." Sunday's protest at Delhi police headquarters after the students violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university and later the police crackdown, has gathered strength as more and more people from nearby places reached the spot.