Politics aside, let's be one united voice for Andhra: Nara Lokesh

"We will fight in the state politically, but when we go out, let us be with one voice. It is our state, we have to take care of our state," appealed Lokesh at a fireside chat with youngsters in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Amaravati, March 5 (IANS) In an impassioned appeal to political rivals in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh called for "unity and one united voice while fighting for the states causes" at the national level.

The TDP general secretary said that he will stick to this one united voice idea and abide by it.

"As a former minister I have offered also, any help that I can do to promote Andhra Pradesh, I will always be there. Political apart, we will always work together," Lokesh noted.

However, as a party, he said that they will continue to fight in the state.

A statewide bandh (strike) protesting Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatization is underway on Fridst. The YSRCP government in the state has endorsed the day-long bandh call.

Meanwhile, a youngster questioned Lokesh as to who is the IT minister in AP or if the state really has one?

"Is he (IT minister) doing any work in the state? What is he doing? Are any industries being brought to the state? We do not have any worthwhile industries in the state. We have only one steel plant which is also being privatized," he lamented with Lokesh.

In reply, Lokesh mocked "if people do not ‘know' who the IT minister was then what could he talk about".

"God knows what the minister is doing. The steel plant is making losses because capacity addition has happened. When there is capacity enhancement, there will be losses for 4 – 5 years. It is common for heavy industries," observed Lokesh.

He said it is a wrong move to privatize the steel plant which made profits for 15 years and losses for just four years.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu hit Kurnool roads on Thursday to campaign for the forthcoming urban local bodies elections.

He wore a Muslim cap to strike a chord with the minority community in the town while campaigning.

