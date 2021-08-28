Politics of 'summons' between Tej Pratap and Jagadanand Singh

Sources said that Tej Pratap wanted to sack newly appointed Gagan Yadav from the post of RJD youth president but Jagadanand Singh did not go there.

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) The political tussle between Tej Pratap Yadav and Jagadanand Singh started again on Saturday when the former reached the party's head office in Patna and asked the latter to appear before him.

Tej Pratap Yadav after meeting his father Lalu Prasad in Delhi returned to Patna on Friday night and went to the party's office on Saturday afternoon.

The information was leaked to the media by aides of Tej Pratap Yadav and a large number of reporters reached the party office in the expectation of a political drama. Such a development probably reached younger brother Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad as well and soon RJD MLC Sunil Singh reached the party office and straightaway went to Tej Pratap Yadav's chamber.

After reaching the party office, Tej Pratap had gone to the chamber of Lalu Prasad. He called one of the national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari to appear before him. Tiwari was sitting in the chamber of Jagadanand Singh.

After the message was sent to Tiwari, he went to Tej Pratap Yadav who asked him to convey the message to Jagadanand Singh to appear before him. He wanted to discuss some important issues. Tiwari, after taking the message, returned to the chamber of Jagadanand Singh and conveyed the message. Jagadanand Singh refused to go there. He stayed in the party office and then went home at 6 p.m.

As Jagadanand Singh did not meet Tej Pratap Yadav, the latter's supporters circulated the message that Tej Pratap had called him to his chamber.

The look on Jagadanand Singh's face was one of anger. When reporters asked about his meeting with Tej Pratap, he said: "I will not allow any reporter to enter the party head office in Patna."

After his departure, Tej Pratap Yadav along with Sunil Singh also left the office.

When asked about Jagadanand Singh looking furious over the development. Sunil Singh, before Tej Pratap could react, said that he is always serious. You never see him laughing. Then how could you say that he is angry with anyone.

--IANS

ajk/bg