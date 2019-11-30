Polling begins for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

Ranchi, Nov 30 (IANS) Polling began at 7 a.m. on Saturday for 13 seats of Jharkhand Assembly polls, said officials.

In the first phase, polling is taking place in Maoist affected area amid heavy security arrangements. The polling will continue till 3 p.m..

As many as 189 candidates are in the fray for the 13 seats.

The candidates' fate will be decided by 37,83,055 voters.

The maximum number of candidates, 28, are contesting from the Bhavanthpur Assembly seat.

The important candidates, whose fate will be decided in first phase polling, include Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Congress state chief Rameshwar Oraon and former Minister and BJP candidate Bhanu PRatap Shahi.

