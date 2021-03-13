Polling in 4 Himachal municipal corporations on April 7

Shimla, March 13 (IANS) The elections to the four Municipal Corporations -- Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur -- in Himachal Pradesh will take place on April 7, it was announced on Saturday.

It is for the first time that the municipal elections will take place on a party symbol.

As per the schedule, the nominations will be filed on March 22, 23 and 24, while the scrutiny of papers will be on March 27.