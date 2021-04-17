Polling underway in Rajasthan for 3 assembly seats

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) Over 7.45 lakh voters, including Covid infected, will use their right to vote during the bypolls being held in Rajasthan on Saturday for three seats namely Rajsamand, Sahada and Sujangarh. The Covid infected voters are being allowed to vote wearing PPE kits from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Chief Election Officer Praveen Gupta.

A separate waiting station shall be made for these voters and they will be provided with PPE kit, he added.

Voting has started in Rajasthan under Covid protocol from 7 a.m. which will continue till 6 p.m.

Overall, fate of 27 candidates will be decided in these bypolls who are contesting from Sahada-8 (Bhilwara), Sujangarh-9 (Churu) and Rajsamand-10.

Gupta said that voting centres have been sanitised before the voting started and temperatures of voters are being checked using Thermal Scanner. Voters are not allowed to enter in centres without masks. Gloves are also being provided to them to ensure that there is no transmission of disease. Well-defined circles have been made outside the poll centres to ensures that social distancing is followed here, he added.

A total of 1,145 voting centres have been setup out of which 100 centres are being provided with web cameras. Wheelchairs have been provided for physically handicapped too, Gupta added.

--IANS

arc/rs/skp/