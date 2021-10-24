  1. Sify.com
Polls open in Uzbekistan's presidential election on Sunday

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 24 (ANI): Uzbekistan is voting in the country's presidential election as polling stations opened across the country on Sunday morning, reported Sputnik.

Voting started at 8 am local time (03:00 GMT) and will end at 8 pm on Sunday.
All five political parties registered in Uzbekistan were able to nominate their candidates for the presidential election and the registration of the candidates was completed in mid-September.
The 64-year-old incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 64, from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), is expected to win the vote. Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, according to Sputnik. (ANI)


