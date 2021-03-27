Pollution control project started along Yellow River

This project involves nine provincial regions ranging from where the country's second-longest river originates to where it flows into the sea, Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Minister Zhai Qing as saying on Friday.

Beijing, March 27 (IANS) China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has kicked-off a roughly two-year targeted project to investigate pollution control along the Yellow River and some of its major tributaries.

Combining on-site investigation with technologies such as satellite remote sensing, infrared and sonar sensing, and big data, the ministry will ascertain the amount of pollution and monitor pollutant inflows.

With an investigation into industrial, agricultural, and urban sewage pollution, the Ministry aims to trace the source of polluted water and tailor solutions for significant problems of different areas.

Based on the two-year investigation, the ministry vowed to complete all pollution control work by 2025.

Since 2019, it has launched similar projects along the Yangtze River and the Bohai Sea coastline.

