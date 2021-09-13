Pollution, weather and parking lot info now on 'My Gurugram' app

The authority has linked the websites of the Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with this app.

Gurugram, Sep 13 (IANS) Residents of Gurugram will soon be able to get the latest information about pollution, weather and parking lot directly on the 'My Gurugram' app developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Apart from this, the residents will also get information on availability of parking lots in the city. GMDA officials said that for this, information has been sought from the concerned authority about their parking spaces located in different areas. The survey of parking places is also being done by the authority itself.

After this, information about parking lots will also be made available on the app through geo-mapping. The residents of the city will now be able to see the availability of the parking space close to them and will also know how many vehicles are are already parked there.

The residents can also get information regarding the management of solid waste in the district.

The 'My Gurugram' app was launched by GMDA on August 10, 2019 but only provided information related to traffic management. According to officials, about ten thousand people have already downloaded this app so far.

Officials said people will also avail facilities of online payments of water and electricity bills, property tax through this app. Information related to the city's historical places, administration, including CCTV cameras, water flow meters, street lights can also be obtained on this app. Also, e-challans of vehicles can be viewed and their payment can also be made.

"Weather and pollution levels can also be accessed on the My Gurugram app. For this, the app has been linked to the websites of IMD and CPCB. Soon the information about parking lots will also be made available to the people on this app," P.K. Aggarwal, Adviser, Smart City Division, GMDA, said.

