Pon Radhakrishnan admitted to Madurai hospital after Covid symptoms

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Former Union Minister for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan was admitted to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai following Covid symptoms. The 69-year-old BJP leader who lost the recent Lok Sabha by-election from Kanyakumari constituency was hospitalised on Thursday.
Pon Radhakrishnan in a Twitter message said that he was admitted in the Madurai hospital following Covid symptoms but that the symptoms are mild as he had taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. He appealed to everybody above 18 years of age to get vaccinated.
Congress leader Vijay Vasanth who trounced Pon Radhakrishnan in the recent by-election wished him a speedy recovery.
Vijay Vasanth in a message said, "I pray for your early recovery from the infection and resume your service for the people". Vijay is the son of the late Kanyakumari MP, H Vasanth Kumar who died of Covid last year.
--IANS
