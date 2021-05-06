Pon Radhakrishnan admitted to Madurai hospital after Covid symptoms

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Former Union Minister for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan was admitted to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai following Covid symptoms. The 69-year-old BJP leader who lost the recent Lok Sabha by-election from Kanyakumari constituency was hospitalised on Thursday.

Pon Radhakrishnan in a Twitter message said that he was admitted in the Madurai hospital following Covid symptoms but that the symptoms are mild as he had taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. He appealed to everybody above 18 years of age to get vaccinated.