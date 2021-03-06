Pon Radhakrishnan is BJP candidate from Kanyakumari LS seat

The bypoll in Tamil Nadu, was necessitated after the death of Congress MP H. Vasantha Kumar in August last year. It is scheduled on April 6.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday nominated former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan as its candidate from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP issued a statement saying that the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved Pon Radhakrishnan's name as party candidate for bypolls from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency.

"The CEC took the decision in a meeting chaired by BJP chief J.P. Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other members of the committee," it said.

Radhakrishnan had won from Kanyakumari in the 2014 parliamentary polls and became Minister of State in the Modi government. He lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to the Congress candidate, who died of Covid last year.

--IANS

ssb/in