Pondicherry University shut for 5 days amid Covid spike

Puducherry, April 23 (IANS) Faced with a sudden upsurge in the number of Covid infections among the staff, students and faculty, the authorities of Pondicherry University on Thursday decided to close the campus for five days from April 23 to April 27.

A circular issued by the university registrar stated that the move is aimed at restricting the spread of the pandemic on the campus. However, essential services will remain unaffected during this period.