Pooja Chavan death case: Maharashtra CM accepts Sanjay Rathod's resignation, says everyone should get justice

"We have a clear stand that everyone must get justice. Today Sanjay Rathod has submitted his resignation, the matter (in connection with the death of a woman in Pune earlier this month) is under investigation," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.The Chief Minister also said that what the opposition was demanding since the past few days was only justice and today, Sanjay Rathod submitted his resignation.He further stated, "You must have been thinking that why it took so long to take his resignation. The day this incident happened we ordered an investigation in this case. Through this investigation the truth will come out and be it, anyone, the action will be taken against the person. Disturbing an ongoing investigation is not right, and one must trust the police.""He has given his resignation that doesn't mean that I will frame his resignation. His resignation is accepted and I will take the charge of the Forest Ministry and if anyone asks any questions related to forest development in the assembly, then the minister of state will answer them," said Thackeray while responding to a question on whether or not Rathod's resignation will be accepted.Furthering answering a query on the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, the Chief Minister stated, "A seven-term member of parliament committed suicide in Mumbai. The leaders whose names are there in his suicide note, will they resign now? The police will investigate, I appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ensure coordination with the Mumbai police when they reach Gujarat."The body of 58-year-old Delkar was found in a hotel in South Mumbai on Monday and was been sent for a postmortem. The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli."Petrol and diesel prices have gone up. We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century," said Thackeray while commenting on the fuel price hike in the country.With regard to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Chief Minister assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.Speaking about the state budget Thackeray said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister shall present the budget in the state assembly on March 8.The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held from March 1 to March 10.The session has been curtailed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and will be held for ten days instead of four weeks, announced the business advisory committee at its meeting on Thursday. (ANI)