Poonch: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district on Thursday.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) at about 8 pm by firing of small arms and shelling.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation befittingly.

Further details are awaited.



Ever since India announced move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.

These violations have been retaliated effectively by the Indian Army. (ANI)

