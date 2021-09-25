Poorly circulated room air raises potential exposure to COVID contaminants

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Indoor Air'.Using CO2 as a tracer to track small respiratory aerosols that travel by air currents in a room, the Berkeley Lab team found that when overhead vents (or diffusers) are supplying heated air, it created thermally stratified conditions that block the flow of clean air down to the "breathing zone" in the middle height of the room.As a result, even when people are sitting more than 6 feet from each other, some occupants may be exposed to respiratory aerosols from others at a rate 5 to 6 times higher than if the same room were well mixed."When everything's well mixed, everybody's exposed to the same conditions," said Berkeley Lab indoor air researcher Woody Delp."When it's not well mixed, you can have, from a COVID perspective, potential hot spots. So, if there's one infected individual in the room, instead of having their expelled breath fully dispersed and then properly diluted and removed by the HVAC system, another person sitting next to them or even across the room could get a high concentration of that infected person's emitted viral aerosol," Delp added.Delp noted that this situation would occur only in the case of heated air being supplied from the overhead diffusers. When cold or neutral air is being supplied, the researchers did not see the thermal stratification occur; instead, the room was found to be well mixed in those circumstances.While the basic risk from overhead heating has been known for years, it had not previously been quantified under controlled but realistic conditions of a meeting or classroom.The results are important for understanding how large the risk can be when occupants are intentionally spaced for safety."Ventilation is essential to maintaining good air quality," said Brett Singer, the lead author of the study and head of Berkeley Lab's Indoor Environment Group."But if you're heating overhead without intentionally mixing the air in the room, you will not get the full benefit of ventilation," added Singer.Fortunately, there is a simple solution, the study found: using portable air cleaners that pull air in from below and push it out through the top."They take care of the mixing and then they also filter the air, so they have a double benefit," Singer said.The researchers positioned eight thermal manikins (which are like retail display mannequins but used for scientific research instead) and had a researcher present to operate an aerosol emissions device in a 20-by-30-foot room set up first like a conference room, with participants seated in a circular pattern, then reconfigured like a classroom, with one standing at the front of the room and eight participants facing forward.Singer noted that most previous studies of the effects of imperfect mixing on contaminant dispersal used only one or two simulated occupants.In this study, the manikins released plumes of heat, much as a person would. CO2 was released at mouth level to simulate small respiratory aerosols.The temperature of the CO2, as well as the velocity of its release, were adjusted to simulate a person talking.The experiments took place in the FLEXLAB(R), Berkeley Lab's building simulator and testbed."With the FLEXLAB, we were able to control every aspect of the HVAC system, which is how we were able to iterate on so many different conditions for the two types of occupancy configurations," said Chelsea Preble, a research scientist at Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley and a co-author on the study."We were also able to have temperature and air velocity measurements throughout the room in addition to our measurements of CO2. Those helped us verify and quantify the mixing problem," added Preble.Previous studies have established that CO2 can act as a proxy for the dispersion behaviour of small respiratory aerosols, or particles less than 5 microns in size. A micron is one-millionth of a meter.While respiratory aerosols are made up of particles in a vast range of sizes, from sub-micron to millimetres, this paper focuses on the smaller particles, which move mostly with the air currents.Larger particles, which behave differently, will be the subject of a future analysis."We released the particles and the CO2 at different manikins and tried to see how these tracers and particles spread around the room," said Haoran Zhao, a Berkeley Lab postdoctoral fellow and co-author on the study."We had CO2 sensors in each corner of the room at different heights and also at the breathing zone of each manikin," added Zhao.The authors are careful to note that their study addresses only the relative risk of poorly versus well-mixed conditions; it cannot be used directly to predict infection risk."We know the chain of events that it takes to get a person exposed, and it's complicated and extraordinarily variable. An infected person talking and breathing expels droplets and aerosols of various sizes. But even when some of those are inhaled by someone else, they may or may not get infected," Delp said."From others' studies, we know that the quantity of viruses emitted by an individual infected person can vary very widely. One person may expel millions of more viruses than another infected person -- and that varies over the course of an infection and also appears to be different for delta compared to the earlier variants," Delp added."And to top it off, the number of viruses that it takes to initiate an infection also likely varies between people and with the sizes of the aerosols that are inhaled. As indoor air quality scientists and engineers, our focus is on what can be done with ventilation, filtration, and air distribution to reduce risks even when all the details of the biology are not known," Delp explained.The study was funded by the Department of Energy through the National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory, a consortium of DOE national laboratories focused on the response to COVID-19. Other co-authors of the study were Jovan Pantelic, Michael Sohn, and Thomas Kirchstetter. (ANI)