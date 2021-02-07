Pope Francis appoints first woman Under-Secretary with right to vote in Synod of Bishops

Rome [Italy], February 7 (ANI): For the first time, Pope Francis has appointed a female Under-Secretary with a right to vote in Synod of Bishops.



According to a report by CNN, French Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman to be appointed to the position and will have voting rights in the synod.

French Sister Nathalie Becquart will now be able to make key decisions in the Catholic Church, according to an official statement by the Vatican News, the Holy See's official press website.

CNN quoted Cardinal Mario Grech, who heads the Synod, as saying to Vatican News that a "door has been opened" for the possibility of more women being able to vote.

"During the last Synods, numerous synodal fathers emphasised the need that the entire Church reflects on the place and role of women within the Church," he said.

He further said, "Even Pope Francis highlighted several times the importance that women be more involved in the processes of discernment and decision making in the Church. Already in the last synods, the number of women participating as experts or auditors increased."

"With the appointment of Sr. Nathalie Becquart, and the possibility that she will participate with the right to vote, a door has been open. We will then see what other steps could be taken in the future," he added. (ANI)

