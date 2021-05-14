Pope Francis receives Argentine Prez

Cooperation in areas of mutual interest should be further developed, a statement said after the meeting on Thursday.

Vatican City, May 14 (IANS) Pope Francis has received Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez at the Vatican nearly five months after a historic abortion law was passed in the pontiff's native country.

They discussed the coronavirus pandemic as well as the financial crisis and the fight against poverty in Argentina, dpa news agency quoted a report by the Vatican News as saying.

Pope Francis has so far avoided visits to his home country.

There is speculation that the former archbishop of Buenos Aires will not be warmly welcomed by the politically polarised country, said the dpa news agency.

Nevertheless, many Argentinians hope for a visit by "their" Pope.

The relationship was also strained by the passing of the abortion law in December 2020, according to which the termination is now legal up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Previously, abortions in the South American country were only allowed in special cases, such as after rape or if the mother's life was in danger.

Francis had spoken out against the law before the vote.

--IANS

ksk/