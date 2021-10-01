Popular comics character Chacha Chaudhary to be Namami Gange mascot

"The NMCG has been focusing on youth as part of its outreach and public communications efforts as they are the impellers of change. As a step towards this, NMCG has tied-up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics, and animated videos," a release from the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday declared the popular comics character of Chacha Chaudhary as the mascot for the ambitious Namami Gange programme.

The decision was taken at NMCG's 37th executive committee meeting chaired by NMCG Director General,Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

The content will be designed with the objective of bringing about behavioral change amongst children towards Ganga and other rivers. The total estimated budget for the project is Rs 2.26 crore.

Executive Director, Projects, Ashok Kumar Singh presented the project details and shared that Chacha Chaudhary can be useful in ground-level activation for Ganga rejuvenation. Initially, the comics will be launched in Hindi, English and Bengali.

Mishra said: "NMCG has always been into community engagement with special focus on youth and children. This association will be one more step towards it."

The meeting also saw deliberations and decisions about projects from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Bihar, Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Dipak Kumar Singh presented a proposal for conserving and sustainably managing Gangetic floodplain wetlands in Bihar.

A Detailed Project Report for 'Interception and Diversion of Drains and Sewage Treatment Works at Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh' was presented by NMCG Director, Technical, Dr Pravin Kumar Mutiyar. The main aim of this project is reduction of pollution load from Pratapgarh into river Sai along with the improvement in biodiversity and eco-system of the river and improvement in general hygiene and sanitation, the release said.

Revised DPR for 'Development of Ghat and Crematoria at Simariya, Barauni, Bihar' was presented by NBCC Ltd at the meeting, the release added.

--IANS

niv/vd