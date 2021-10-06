Popular Kerala cartoonist Yesudasan passes away

He had tested Covid positive and was hospitalised last month and was resting at home after his recovery, when he breathed his last.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) Popular Kerala cartoonist C.J. Yesudasan, popularly known as Yesudasan, passed away at his residence at Kochi early on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 83.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has lost a hugely talented son who brought out the political scenario through his sketches and he will be missed by all.

Yesudasan began in 1955 in a magazine edited from Kottayam and his career took a huge turn when he joined leading vernacular daily Malayala Manorama, where he came out with memorable cartoons in his stint till 2010.

The first Chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy, he had been a father figure for several cartoonists plying their trade today.

He also has authored four books besides writing the dialogues for the hugely successful Malayalam film "Panchavadi Palam" and also scripted the film "Ente Ponuthampuran".

--IANS

sg/vd