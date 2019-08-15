Population control a form of patriotism: PM

Modi said that there is a greater need for discussion and awareness on the population explosion.

"Population explosion will cause many problems for our future generations. But there is a vigilant section of public which stops to think, before bringing a child to the world, whether they can do justice to the child, give them all that she or he wants. They have a small family and express their patriotism to the country. Let's learn from them. There is need of social awareness," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister had a word of praise for those who are going for small families. He said that such families are observing a form of patriotism. He said: "Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism."