Population of tigers increased in 2018 compared to 2014 in Uttarakhand, says state govt

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Monday said that the population of tigers in the state in 2018 was 442, which is an increase in comparison to 2014.

An official statement said, "As per All India Tiger Estimation report 2018, in 2010, the population of tigers was 227, which increased to 340 in 2014. In 2018, the population further increased to 442."



"Uttarakhand has made a major contribution in achieving the target of increasing tigers population set by St Petersburg Declaration," the statement said.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that preservation of forests is part of the state's culture," the statement added. (ANI)

