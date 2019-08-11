Porbandar: One fishing boat with 4 crew members onboard found

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): One fishing boat with four crew members onboard was sighted off Navibandar on Sunday. Porbandar harbour is ensuring the safety of the boat and crew.

While 14 fishing boats with total 79 crew have been safely rescued and 6 cadavers have been recovered. Efforts are underway to search and rescue the remaining 9 crew of 2 boats, informed Indian Coast Guard.



"Fishermen were cautioned not to venture out at sea in this weather. However, 19 fishing boats along with 95 crew proceeded to sea on August 9," informed Coast Guard.

"On August 10, information was received from fishing association Porbandar detailing the missing of said fishing boats and crew," it added. (ANI)

