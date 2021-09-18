Porn-scam: 4 days after charge sheet, Raj Kundra seeks bail

The bail plea is likely to come up for hearing before a Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday.

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Four days after the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet, businessman Raj Kundra - the prime accused in a porn racket - has filed a bail application seeking release as the investigations are now over.

Kundra, whose earlier bail applications were rejected, has contended that since the Mumbai Police has already filed a charge sheet, it is clear that the probe against him is over and he is now entitled to bail.

Through his lawyer Prashant Patil, Kundra pointed out that after the first charge sheet was filed against 9 other accused, 8 were enlarged on bail and sought bail on grounds of parity with them.

Among other things, he has said that he was associated with a company which owns the apps, HotShot and Bollyfame for only 10 months, and the Covid-19 pandemic situation which exposes him to health hazards.

