'Port City Colombo to help raise non-debt forex inflows for SL'

Colombo, June 29 (IANS) The newly enacted legislative framework for the Port City Colombo project will help raise non-debt foreign exchange inflows for the island nation, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) W.D. Lakshman said here.

Sri Lanka's Parliament on May 20 approved a bill to establish the first service-oriented special economic zone in 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the ocean and annexed to the city of Colombo, reports Xinhua news agency.