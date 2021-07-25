Portal launched for applications under 'PM CARES for Children' scheme

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Centre has launched a web portal to facilitate submission of applications and identification of children eligible to receive support under the 'PM CARES for Children' scheme.

The scheme aims to ensure comprehensive care and protection of such children in a sustained manner, enabling their wellbeing through health insurance, empowering them through education, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh, on reaching 23 years of age.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched the web-based portal pmcaresforchildren.in for the purpose, and the module on child registration and identification of beneficiaries has been made functional and will be regularly updated with necessary information.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Administrators of all Union Territories have been asked to direct the District Magistrates to identify the children eligible for receiving support under the scheme and provide the portal with the details to enable prompt assistance to these children.

States and UTs have also been advised to take steps for registration of children which needs to be completed within the next 15 days. The Ministry has also requested the Chief Secretaries and Administrators to personally monitor the progress of data entry in the portal.

