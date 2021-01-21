Portfolio allocation leads to 'unhappiness' among some Karnataka ministers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): Troubles appeared to be mounting for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as some ministers are apparently unhappy after reallocation of portfolios on Thursday.



The Chief Minister had expanded his cabinet last week. Sources said some ministers are unhappy with portfolio allocation.

While JC Madhuswamy has lost his cabinet and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, Dr K Sudhakar has lost portfolio of Medical Education.

A close aide of Madhuswamy said he "is threatening to resign" after his portfolio was taken.

Basavaraja Bommai, a close aide of Yediyurappa who already has Home portfolio, has been given additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs. Madhuswamy has been given Kannada, Culture and Medical Education portfolios.

Sources said Madhuswamy, who was earlier in Janata Dal (Secular) has been "punished for not following guidelines and instructions" given by the Chief Minister. They said he had "differences" with the Chief Minister on some issues.

Yediyurappa has attempted a balancing act in portfolio allocation to soothe tempers of senior BJP leaders.

He has retained Finance and Energy portfolios and also holds charge of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Lingayat leader Murugesh Nirani had expectations of getting some high profile portfolio. He has been given Mines and Minerals portfolio.

Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti has got Food and Civil Supplies portfolio which was earlier with K Gopalaiah.

Senior MLA Arvind Limbavali has got Forest portfolio which was with Anand Singh. According to sources, Limbavali had expected BDA or Urban Development portfolio.

Sources said ministers who are not satisfied with their portfolios may create problems for Yediyurappa. On his part, the Chief Minister is meeting them to allay their concerns.

The Chief Minister had said earlier this month that all MLAs should concentrate on the development of the state and not make baseless allegations if they do not get a ministerial berth.

Legislators MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Angara S had taken oath as ministers on January 13. (ANI)

