Portfolios reassigned in Nepal's now 5-member cabinet, after apex court's order

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 24 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday reshuffled portfolios of ministers in his five-membered cabinet after the country's Supreme Court annulled the two previous cabinet expansions carried out by him.



Nepal's President Office on Thursday afternoon announced the assignment of additional portfolios to the remaining members of the cabinet which now only has five ministers including caretaker Prime Minister Oli.

As per the statement, PM Oli has kept the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with him while Bishnu Poudel, the Finance Minister has been assigned to shoulder the responsibility of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

Similarly, Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha has been given the responsibility for the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, and Ministry of Health and Population.

Likewise, Minister Basant Kumar Nembang is to look after the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ministry of Drinking Water, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and Ministry of Urban Development.

Minister Lila Nath Shrestha has been given charge of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the cabinet reshuffle of June 4 and June 10 by caretaker Prime Minister Oli and directed the government to relieve as many as 20 ministers of their duties. (ANI)

