Portronics launches Wi-Fi LED projector at Rs 19,999

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Domestic consumer electronics brand Portronics on Tuesday launched a new Wi-Fi LED projector -- BEEM 200 Plus -- at Rs 19,999.

The Wi-Fi LED projector, which comes with a one-year warranty, is available across all leading online and offline channels.

"The unpredictable lockdown has made people spend so much time at home enabling them to binge-watch movies, shows and series on various OTT platforms more than ever," the company said in a statement.