Portugal advances to 'state of alert' to end Covid curbs

Lisbon, Sep 24 (IANS) Portugal announced that October 1 it will advance to the "state of alert", which is the third and final phase of the lockdown decreed in the country to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several reopening measures, such as the removal of restrictions on customer numbers in restaurants, shops and cultural shows, have been announced as the country is expected to inoculate 85 per cent of the population by next week, reports Xinhua news agency.