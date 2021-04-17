Portugal announces post-pandemic recovery plan

Lisbon, April 17 (IANS) The Portuguese government has announced a Recovery and Resilience Plan with 16 billion euros ($19 billion) of European Union funds to reactivate the economy after the Covid-19 crisis.

The government will inject directly 5.1 billion euros in companies, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a statement on Friday after introducing the plan to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, reports Xinhua news agency.