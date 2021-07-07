Portugal fully vaccinates 36% of its population

According to a report by the national health authority, the number of people with at least one dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus reached 5,740,878, which means 56 per cent of the resident population.

Lisbon, July 7 (IANS) The Portuguese Directorate-General of Health (DGS) announced on Tuesday that a total of 3,720,680 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Portugal, equivalent to 36 per cent of the country's resident population.

In all, Portugal has already received 10,994,160 doses of vaccines through supplier laboratories authorised by the European Union, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the age groups most exposed to the disease, 94 per cent of the population aged 80 years and over have had full vaccination, while 75 per cent of people aged 65 to 79 have been fully immunised.

Portugal is accelerating the pace of vaccination to respond to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

In Portugal, 892,741 cases of infection have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the DGS.

