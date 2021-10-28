Portugal Parliament rejects budget bill, early polls looming

According to local media reports, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had said that he would call early elections if Parliament did not approve next year's government spending plan.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the government is leaving the vote "with a clear conscience" and that it is ready to continue governing with severe restrictions on funds or go to elections, as is decided by the president.

He also said he will run in the elections.

"We respect whatever final option you take. For our part, we do not turn our backs on responsibilities. We didn't do it in difficult moments when the European Commission threatened us with sanctions, nor did we do it with the Covid-19 pandemic."

--IANS

ksk/