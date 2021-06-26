Porvorim MLA losing hold on constituency so resorting to verbal attacks: BJP on Rohan Khaunte's 'scamsters' remark

Panjim (Goa) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Goa BJP on Saturday strongly objected to Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte's 'scamsters' remark for the five panch members of Salvador do Mundo panchayat who had joined the BJP, stating that the legislator was frustrated on the realisation that he was losing hold of the the constituency.



"Khaunte, who is frustrated, after his own men began deserting his group, is indulging in verbal attacks as he is realising that he is losing hold on the constituency," stated the Goa unit of the BJP.

A statement issued by the Goa BJP read, "BJP takes strong objection to the statement by Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte calling people joining our party as scamsters."

It stated that Khaunte has been losing grounds in his Assembly constituency with majority panchayats leaving him and getting attracted towards the developmental works of the party and chief minister Pramod Sawant-led government.

The party stated that the people of Porvorim are vouching for the development in the state and want to join BJP because it is the party which thinks of the people's development on a largescale.

"We have high respect for all the elected representatives as they are leaders of the people. We are happy to get them in the party and make them part of the developmental process of the state. BJP will win Porvorim seat with thumping majority during the next Assembly election and voters will throw out inefficient MLA, it added.

The party's remarks came after the independent MLA from Porvorim, Khaunte had said, "BJP has inducted all scamsters, mafia, goondas because there is no situation wherein good people will join them." (ANI)

