Positive changes in J&K after scrapping Article 370: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Sunday asserted that positive changes have been seen in Jammu and Kashmir after the Central government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The Minister said the move has crippled anti-national elements, who have been trying to create a violent atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley since then.

The Central government on August 5 nullified Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The same day, the Centre decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly, and Ladakh without one.

Speaking at the Chhawla camp of the BSF here on the occasion of 55th Raising Day of Border Security Force (BSF), Rai said the paramilitary force has been continuously failing such attempts of intruders by creating a virtual "impregnable wall" on the border. "There has been positive change in the condition of Jammu and Kashmir since the decisions taken in the recent past. The move has fizzled out anti-national elements and they have been trying to create violent atmosphere in the Valley since then," Rai said. Dubbing the BSF as world's largest border security force, Rai lauded the efforts of the paramilitary personnel to foil the current attempts of "country's enemy" to infiltrate in border areas aimed at creating an atmosphere of instability through smuggling and other crimes. The Minister said the BSF, which came into existence on December 1, 1965, is determined to fulfill the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Best India) dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. The BSF, known as the first line of defence, is mandated to guard the 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border and 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. rak/pgh/bc