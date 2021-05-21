Positivity rate in Jammu drops below 7%: DC

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Anshul Garg, at a press briefing here.

Jammu, May 21 (IANS) Jammu has seen a significant drop in the test positivity rate in Covid cases from 10 per cent to below 7 per cent since the first week of May, after a new and refined containment strategy was taken up by the district administration.

Garg said that despite the decreasing trend in positive cases, the district administration has not lowered its guard and is taking all measures to combat the pandemic.

"Equivalent emphasis has been given on testing in urban as well as rural areas. Around 7,000-8,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis out of which 50 per cent are being done in the rural areas," he informed.

Garg said the administration is laying more emphasis on early testing as testing, tracking and treatment is the only solution to win the battle against Covid-19.

Regarding oxygenated beds, the official said the district administration has taken several measures and is working round the clock to augment the availability of oxygen supported beds, not only at the GMC and associated hospitals, but also at the district and sub-district hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that as part of the door-to-door mopping exercise, more than 2,250 positive patients have been provided assistance with Covid kits, including oxymeters, essential medicines etc.

Regarding inoculation, the Deputy Commissioner said that the majority of the 45-plus age group has been vaccinated in the district.

