'Possibility of COVID-19 third wave during festivals': Maha Health Min orders to ramp up vaccination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday warned about the possibility of a COVID-19 third wave that could strike the state in coming festival months and informed that the state has issued a circular to collectors and local authorities saying the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed till September 5.



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Tope said, "We have issued a circular to collectors and local authorities that till 5th September the vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed, if needed organise a vaccination drive too. There is the possibility of a third wave of incoming festivals months so we are also discussing avoiding local bodies' elections and we are on alert mode on this too"

He said that owing to the upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, a surge in infection could be seen.

Tope further said that the state has recruited 1,200 doctors and by September end, it will recruit 7,000 more health staff.

"We are recruiting 1,200 doctors. By September end, we will recruit 7,000 more health staff. We are increasing the production of oxygen and the number of hospital beds. We've purchased 1000 new ambulances."

"We have approved an increment of Rs 1500 in the salary of ASHA workers. This will benefit 71,000 ASHA workers. Approx Rs 275 cr will be included in the budget for the same," he added.

India's COVID-19 tally saw a major upward trend on Thursday with Kerala making the single-largest addition, followed by Maharashtra.

The unrelenting surges have the administration deeply worried even as the pandemic situation seemed to have improved considerably in most other states and Union territories. Of the nationwide total of 46,164 new infections, Kerala's contribution was 31,445 and Maharashtra's 5,031.

This corresponded to 3,33,725 active cases in India, 1,70,292 in Kerala and 50,183 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

