Post-Matric Scholarship: National SC Commission summons Punjab Chief Secy again on June 29

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): After ignoring multiple notices on the issue of hardships faced by Scheduled Caste students of Punjab under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Government of Punjab on Thursday presented its case before Vijay Sampla Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes via its three officers.



In the three-hour hearing at the national headquarters of the Commission in Delhi, Raji P Shrivastava, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Justice, empowerment and minorities; Ramesh Kumar Ganta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, and MS Jaggi Director, Department of Social Justice, empowerment and minorities could not answer the queries and questions posed to them.

The Chairman has kept the next hearing on June 29 and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab, Vinni Mahajan to appear in person along with an up to date action taken report and all relevant documents including relevant files, case diaries, etc. to facilitate the hearing.

As per the release by the state government, Chief Secretary Punjab requested Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for exemption from today's hearing.

"Had the Government of Punjab answered the first 15-day notice issued on 25 May and subsequent notices on 7 June and 10, there was no need to summon the officers but unfortunately, today also they came unprepared", said Sampla.

"As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects", concluded Sampla. (ANI)

