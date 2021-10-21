Post-mortem report shows sanitation worker died of heart attack: Agra Police

SSP Agra Muniraj G said, "As per the NHRC guidelines, the post-mortem of the body was conducted by the panel of doctors. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death is a heart attack.""The further investigation in the matter is underway," the SSP added.A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, allegedly died in police custody.ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint. They suspect he was beaten up by the police following which he died. FIR was registered and the matter will be probed.""During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 lakhs from his home. During recovery, he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," SSP Agra, Muniraj had earlier said.Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reached Uttar Pradesh's Agra and met his family members.Speaking to the media personnel here, Priyanka said, "I met the family of Arun Valmiki. I cannot believe that such things can happen to anyone in this century..." (ANI)