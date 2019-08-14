Post office introduces waterproof envelopes for Raksha Bandhan this monsoon

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): With the ongoing monsoon season and a day left for Raksha Bandhan, General Post Office (GPO), Lucknow has introduced designer waterproof envelopes for the festive occasion, this year.

Chief Postmaster RN Yadav said, "The envelopes for Raksha Bandhan have been sent across the state. There's a stick on the side of the envelope, so you need not use glue."



"And the envelopes are available at a cost of just ten rupees", he added.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of Hindu religion which strengthens the bond of a brother and sister.

In addition, sisters and brothers wait eagerly for it all around the year with abundant zeal and enthusiasm. (ANI)

