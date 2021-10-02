Post or no post, will stand by Rahul, Priyanka: Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Amidst political jostling in ruling Congress in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), stressed that he does not aspire to be at a throne and will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



While extending his greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sidhu tweeted, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji and Shastri Ji ... Post or No Post, will stand by @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every Punjabi win !!"

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. However, party sources say that his resignation has not been accepted yet.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of PPCC on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

This came as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointed Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of then Chief Minister. (ANI)

