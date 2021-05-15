Post-poll violence in state is 'retributive', says WB Governor

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the post-poll violence taking place in the state is 'retributive' and added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must take note of it.



"The state is passing through a very serious crisis of COVID-19 and unprecedented post-poll violence that is retributive in nature. I have never heard of such violence after elections," Dhankhar told ANI.

"I would appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering because of this," Dhankhar said.

He further compared the situation to "sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses", and said "it is time when we can't sleep over such a great challenge to our state. People are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots, and extortion tax."

The Governor hoped that the Chief Minister would attend to the situation and direct all concerned to engage in rehabilitation, confidence building, and compensation for the victims.

Dhankar also advised that state government to ensure that the society remained united and added that "the divisive forces that are in complete command must be controlled."

He also said that "victims of violence are in mortal fear of the police because if they go to the police they will come out as the accused and have to face reprisals".

Governor Dhankhar was on a visit to Nandigram, the Assembly seat from where Mamata Banerjee lost to her former party member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

On Friday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla had alleged that rapes and murders are taking place in West Bengal are are happening with no state protection.

"The way incidents have happened here after May 2 is worrisome. For the first time since 1947, rapes, murders are happening with no state protection. The most affected have been people from Scheduled Caste," Sampla had added.

Earlier this month, BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

