Post vans in Maharashtra converted to ambulances for staff

Four such post vans, refitted as ambulances, flagged off on June 1 by Chief Post Master General H.C. Agrawal in Mumbai, have reached their stations in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur where they shall be based, the official said.

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) In a unique initiative, the Maharashtra Postal Circle has converted its mail motor Vehicles into fully-equipped ambulances for post department staff and their families hit by Covid-19 pandemic, an official said here on Friday.

Each of the converted postal van has been equipped with the necessary medical aids, including oxygen cylinders and the department has also obtained temporary licences to operate them as Covid ambulances.

An official said that during the pandemic times, there have been complaints of lack of availability of ambulances to shift Covid-19 affected people to the hospitals.

The four ambulances shall be available for the postal staff and their families 24x7 free of cost and depending on the needs, the fleet may be expanded to other cities also.

--IANS

qn/vd