Postal department releases special cover to mark 55 years of Brahmins' Coffee Bar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Postal department here on Monday released a postal cover to mark the 55 years of the famed Brahmins' Coffee Bar.

Radhakrishna Adiga, the owner of Brahmins' Coffee Bar, said that he feels proud that their service has been recognised.



"In 1965, my late father and mother came here and started this hotel in a garage to run the family. We feel proud that our service has been recognised," Adiga said.

One of the city's best known joints for south Indian snacks, Brahmins' Coffee Bar is especially famous for its chutney, besides their iconic coffee. (ANI)

