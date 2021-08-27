Postal Dept takes action in Odisha fraud cases

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India Post informed that it will soon settle claims of affected persons whose money was allegedly duped by post office staffers.



Speaking at a press conference here, Secretary (Posts) Vineet Pandey, informed about the pro-active action of the department in dealing with the fraud cases which surfaced recently in Odisha. "We will settle all the claims of the affected depositors whose money was duped by the post office staffers who were allegedly involved in the misappropriation of depositors' money", assured Vineet Pandey.

The secretary said, "During the visit to Koraput in Odisha on August 21, three fraud cases of Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony and Bhejangiwada Post offices of Koraput Division were brought to the notice of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw by the public and media."

Pandey said, "As per the cases already registered, a total amount of Rs 2.44 crore was involved for which the concerned Post Masters are under suspension. The fraud at Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony Post Offices committed by Bishwanath Podiami has been reported to CBI, who have registered an FIR against them."

"Mana Pujari, Branch Postmaster of Bhehangiwada has been arrested by the police. A direction has been issued for attachment of the properties at the main accused and their family," said the secretary.

Secretary Posts said that on the direction of Minister Vaishnaw, the departmental investigation has been completed in the Lachipeta Post office and the Department has conducted preliminary investigations in the other two cases.

A detailed investigation is in progress which will be completed in a month. Chief Post Master General of Odisha Suvendu Swain said that all the genuine claims will be settled within 30 days in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

He said that a "simplified standardized claim form" has been published online to make the process easy for the affected depositors. (ANI)

