Poster targeting Lalu Prasad over fodder scam, surfaces in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Days after RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before a special CBI court to record his statement in connection with fodder scam case, posters against the leader have surfaced in Patna on Friday.

The poster features drawings of a train, named 'corruption mail' showcases images of cow and cash drawn over its windows. The RJD leader is seen standing on a platform in front of a train, with a book named "Apradh Gatha" in his hands.

The poster, which finds no mention of any organisation or person who had commissioned it, has come up in the city days after JDU and RJD released different posters taking dig over each other's politics and governance.The fresh poster, which aims to make an apparent dig over the RJD leader's conviction over the fodder scam case, pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in Bihar during 1990-96.Lalu Prasad is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and had appeared before a special CBI court there to record his statement in another fodder scam case on January 16.Lalu Prasad is already convicted in case number RC 20, 38, 64 and 68 A/ 96. According to the charge sheet filed in the case, a total of 180 accused were named which have been reduced to 111. (ANI)